A crack squad from the Kano State Police Command, on Saturday, rescued Khidijat Rilwanu, a four-year-old girl in Kaduna State, who was abducted by three suspected kidnappers from their residence at Naibawa quarters, in Kano.

Parading the suspects at the Police Bompai headquarters before Reporters, Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that the four-year-old girl was abducted within the vicinity of the residence of her parents, without the payment of ransom.

According to him, three kidnapping suspects were arrested by a team of police men, drafted from Kano to Kaduna, over the abduction of a four-year old girl, Khadijat of Naibawa Quarters, but rescued at the residence of the female suspects after being in captivity for two weeks.

He said, “on 4th of July, 2019, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested one Ibrahim Musa of Ungwar Rimi quarters in Kaduna. On interrogation, two female suspects of the same address were arrested and a victim, one Khadijat Riliwanu, four years old of Wailari Quarters, Kano was rescued at the resident of the female suspects, while investigation is in progress.”

Iliyasu added that, 10 bandits were intercepted at Koki Quarters in a Toyota Hiace Bus, heading to Badawa Quarters. When the vehicle was searched, they were found to be in possession of 22 various dangerous weapons, including long knives, short knives, large quantity of hard drugs, and intoxicating/hallucinating substances, with new weapons of violence, known in local parlance, as ‘fate-fate tsitaka and barandami”

Furthermore, Iliyasu stated that 61 suspects were arrested at various criminal hideouts, while one Aminu, who graduated from Kano University of Science and Technology, currently undergoing a Masters Degree progarmme at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), was arrested, alongside his accomplice for stabbing the night guard of the University and was found to be in possession of 15 stolen laptops.

He said, six armed robbers and kidnap suspects were arrested, while Bashir Sani of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Kano was apprehended in possession of a single barrel gun, loaded with 15 rounds of cartridges, adding that during investigation, another one locally-made gun, one chemical/pepper spray, one jack knife, one walkie-talkie, one handcuff and a police belt were recovered from him.

Iliyasu said, over 122 suspects, who were arrested and paraded two weeks ago have been charged to various courts of law within the state for prosecution, adding that those, who have just been arrested would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

Items recovered from the suspects, include 15 laptop computers; 26 parcels, as well as 250 wraps and other large quantities of Indian hemp; three stolen motor vehicles; 18 live ammunitions; 16 live cartridges; eight cut lasses; 32 clubs; 43 knives, 32 sachets of Diazapam tablets and 220 bottles of Suck-and-die.

He said Operation Puff Adder, which is currently yielding positive results, as witnessed recently would be sustained throughout the state until all non-repentant criminal elements are arrested and brought before the law.

“We appreciate the good people of the state and appeal to law-abiding members of the public to continue to cooperate with the Police Command, with a view to achieving a crime-free Kano state.”