<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 25-year old man, Praise Okolie Tochukwu has been arrested by the police for snatching a vehicle at gunpoint in Nkwelle Ogidi, Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect conspired with his accomplices to carry out the robbery.

He said, “At about 11:pm, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division in conjunction with vigilante group arrested at Nkwelle Ogidi one Praise Okolie Tochukwu ‘m’ of the same address.

“Suspect conspired with his accomplices now at large and snatched at gunpoint a Toyota spider car with registration number FJK 54 CC from one Okpalaezekoli Ifeanyi ‘m’ of Omogba phase 1 OSHA around 7:pm same date.”

Mohammed said the suspect had confessed to the crime, adding that the vehicle had been recovered in his possession and registered as exhibit.

The spokesperson further disclosed the arrest of one Nwali Chibuzor of Eke Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of the State.

He said the suspect, a native of Eke Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of the State, had snatched a tricycle from one Uche John at about 7:08pm.

“The tricycle was recovered from the suspect along Idemili bus stop Nkpor and the plate number was changed from Anambra HAL 776 WQ to Enugu NSK 177 QW,” he added.

He said both cases were being investigated while efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing accomplices.