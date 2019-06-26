<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday said that its Operation Puff Adder has nabbed ten suspected kidnappers and three informats in the state.

The command disclosed that 32 other criminals were also arrested by the special operatives introduced by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Adamu to check all forms of criminality in the country.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police Garba Muhammad Danjuma, who confirmed this to newsmen at the Command office at Birnin-Kebbi said that the Command’s strategy has led to its success in getting the hoodlums arrested between the months of May and June this year.

According to him, three of the suspected informants of the kidnappers were arrested at different police operations in Danko Wasagu local government area of the state.

“The suspects specialised in giving information to kidnappers who are terrorising Zamfara and Kebbi states border towns through Bena district,” he stated.

“On the 5th, 11th and 14th of May, 2019 Rufai Limita, Umaru Bube and Ibrahim Abdullahi were all arrested in Bena district of Danko Wasagu local government as suspects providing information to kidnappers.

”Investigation further revealed whenever the suspect Rufai Likita is around in the community the spate of kidnappings and other heinous crimes are always on the increase. Likita, the suspect, khad confessed to the crime,” the commissiner said.

According to him the criminals were involved in armed robbery, motorcycle theft, rape, possession of illegal weapons, drug possession and cattle rustling across the state.