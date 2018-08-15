The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two traffic robbers, David Okon and Ibe Okonne, after dispossessing a lady, identified simply as Oluwatosin, of her bag and other valuables.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, who said the suspects had been on the watch list of the command, added that they had been terrorising commuters along Maza Maza-Mile 2 road.

Oti said the suspects were arrested by the undercover operatives of the command posted to provide security for commuters in the area.

He said, “The suspects were arrested on August 11, 2018, while robbing one Oluwatosin around Mile 2.

“They had succeeded in dispossessing the victim of her phone, bag and other valuables before they were arrested by policemen attached to Raider team, Area E Command, FESTAC Town.

“The suspects, in their statements to the police, owned up to the crime, while the stolen items were returned to the owner.

“To forestall incidences of traffic robberies on Maza Maza-Mile 2 and Oshodi-Airport roads, the CP Lagos has deployed more undercover operatives and motorised patrol teams in the area.”