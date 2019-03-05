



Three persons have been arrested by the police in Katsina for allegedly committing sodomy.

The suspects are: Aminu Mai Unguwa Tsanni, 45, of Tsanni village, Batagarawa LGA; Abdullahi Abubakar, 20, of Yar-Kasuwa Qrts and Rabi’u Yahuza, 23, of Sabin Layi Qrts, all of Katsina State.

The spokesman of the police command, SP Gambo Isah, said Tsanni lured the two others into King Paradise Hotel, Katsina and sodomised them one after the other.

He said nemesis caught up with them when the principal suspect could not pay the victims their agreed price of N10,000 each as bargained.

“The suspects in retaliation, took away his two GSM handsets. Aggrieved by their action, the said Tsanni reported the matter at Sabon Gari Division as ordinary case of theft of handsets,” he said

However police investigators said it was a case of unnatural offence as confessed by the trio, Isah added.

He said the suspects have already been charged to court.