The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of three alleged kidnappers who had gone to pick the one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150, 000.00) ransom they demanded from one Shuaibu Bala who they threatened to kidnap or any of his family members if he refused to pay the money

A press release which was signed by the Police spokesman, Superintendent Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen Tuesday say they were arrested in Unguwar Illiya village in Kafur local government area of Katsina state.

He further disclosed that the suspects, Umar Audu, 20; Yusuf Abubakar, 25 and Hussaini Isah, 30 all hailed from Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Isah also recalled that Shu’aibu Bala, m, aged 36yrs of Gozaki village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state had reported at Kafur Division that he has been receiving threat messages through phone call intimidating him to pay the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000:00k) or himself or any member of his family risk being kidnapped by the callers.

He “Consequently, on 04/12/2019 at about 17:00hrs, Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Kafur Division succeeded in smashing the syndicate at Unguwar Iliya village of Kafur LGA of Katsina state when they went to collect the ransom of N150,000 as demanded.

“The kidnappers arrested Umar Audu, aged 20yrs, Yusuf Abubakar aged 25yrs and Ussaini Isah, m, aged 30yrs all of Igabi LGA of Kaduna state. ”

The police spokesman added that twenty – three cows were also recovered from the three suspects, adding that investigation was still in progress on the case.

In a related incident, the police also arrested a 20-year-old man, Aliyu Sani of Sabuwar Unguwar quarters, Katsina, for allegedly being a member of a kidnap syndicate.

SP Isah said Sani’s arrest was based on a tip off and that the Command succeeded in arresting him at Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina.

He further disclosed that Sani was a member of notorious kidnap syndicate terrorizing Katsina metropolitan area.

He said’’ Some times in April, 2019, suspect conspired with one Abdurrahman Danfillo, aged 25yrs, of the same address (now at large) deceived and abducted one Abubakar Muhammad, aged 12yrs and Aliyu Ahmed, aged 10yrs both of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina and took them to the Bandits at Gora forest, Batsari LGA of Katsina state as kidnapped victims’’.

‘’The father of Abubakar Muhammad was compelled to pay the sum N150,000:00k as ransom before his eventual release while the victim Aliyu Ahmed escaped from the den of the kidnappers in Batsari’’.

