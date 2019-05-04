<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Niger State has arrested three persons for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in Burgu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Minna.

Abubakar said that on April 21, at about 6:30 p.m., one Alh. Yakubu Garba of Wukalami village, Borgu, reported the matter at New-Bussa Division.

Garba said that two unidentified persons rode to his house on April 19, at about 6: 00 p.m. on a motorcycle and abducted his son Shehu Garba, 35.

Abubakar said a team of policemen from New-Bussa Division swung into action and arrested two suspects at Janruwa village, Borgu.

He said during investigation, it was discovered that the two suspects took the victim to a nearby bush, killed him and cut off his hand.

He alleged that the suspects claimed that their elder brother, one Muhammadu Usman, 35, had asked them to bring fresh human hand for rituals to make quick money.

The police spokesman said the three suspects, who are siblings, confessed to the crime and had been charged to court.