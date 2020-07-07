



The Police Command in Kebbi has arrested seven suspected rapists and one for sodomy in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Oluyemi-Lasore, said that the arrests were made from May to June, adding that the period under review was challenging and eventful for the command.

The police Commissioner said that in spite of the daunting challenges, the command was able to crack most of criminal syndicates terrorising the state and made quite a number of arrests.

Oluyemi-Lasore said on May 10 and 30, one Musa Abubakar of Argungu LGA, 27 and Kabiru Hassan of Dandi LGA, 28, forcefully had carnal knowledge of girls aged 10 and 8, respectively.

Also on June 3 and 4, one Mu’awuya Mohammed, 30, of Masama village in Gwandu LGA, and Shafi’u Garba, 25, along with Kasimu Muhammad, 25, of Hadani village in Arewa LGA, forcefully had carnal knowledge of girls aged 12 and 14.





He added that on June 12, one Sa’idu Haruna, 25, from Funtua town in Katsina State, deceived a 9-year-old girl, took her to an uncompleted building in Bunza town of Birnin Kebbi LGA, with intention to buy pure water and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

“Moreover, on June 17and 23, one Abbas Abubakar, 22, of Rasha area in Bunza LGA and Bello Yahaya, 23, lured a 3-year-old, and a 13-year-old, and had carnal knowledge of them respectively.

“All the suspected rapists have been arrested by the police and have confessed to the crime,” he said.

According to him, they would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

Oluyemi-Lasore added that the command had on June 25 arrested one Aliyu Hamidu, 25, of Gwandu LGA for sodomising his 8-year-old brother.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court, ” he said.

The commissioner expressed dismay over the incessant cases of rape and other sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

“These are barbaric in nature and the perpetrators of such crimes should fear Allah and desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law, if arrested,” he warned.