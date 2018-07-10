The Nigeria Police, Lagos State command yesterday it has arrested for allegedly diverting N10 million worth of building materials.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested after the police got information that the materials were off loaded into a shop at Ido area of the state.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, the suspects were arrested on July 4 after using forged documents to move the documents out of the port.

“On July 4, information was received that a 1x 20 feet container laden with floor tiles and other building materials valued at about N10m was diverted from Apapa Port and off loaded into a shop at 24 Oluwo Plaza, Ido terminal, Lagos.

“The stealing was done with the aid of forged documents which enabled them to move the container out of the port.

“Based on the above, FSARS operatives assisted by local Police Unit, located the shop and apprehended four suspects.

“Exhibits recovered from them are; 406 cartons of floor tiles, six imported iron doors, three packs of wooden frame and 29 wooden PVC.

“Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case is over.” The CP said.

In a similar development, three suspects who specialize in using tricycle to disposes unsuspecting passengers of their belonging were also paraded by the police.

It was learnt that the suspects pretend to be genuine transporters and when people board their tricycle they take them to an isolated place and rob them.