The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected member of an armed robbery gang who specialised in operating in army uniform at Mowe area of Ogun State.

The suspect, whose name was given as Adeoye Ayomide was arrested around 8pm on Tuesday 25th September 2018, along Ofada Road, Mowe.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the gang had earlier robbed one Adeyemo Adegboyega, a retired army officer of the sum of N86,000 on September 13, 2018, with a broken bottle.

He said the incident was reported at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters of the command.

Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said after the incident, the Divisional Police Officer, Francis Ebuhoma, detailed officers to be on the trail of the hoodlums.

He said their efforts paid off on Tuesday when the operatives received information that the gang had been sighted in Mowe area.

The operatives, he added, then swiftly moved into action, chased the gang and subsequently arrested one of them who dressed in a fake army uniform.

Oyeyemi said a search warrant was duly executed in the suspect’s house where more fake army uniforms were recovered.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Abeokuta for further investigation.

He also gave an order that other fleeing members of the gang should be arrested.