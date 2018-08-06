The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected “money doublers” for allegedly defrauding three victims of N6.5 million, the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has said.

Imohimi told newsmen on Monday that items recovered from the suspects included two gallons of liquid labeled `Solen point’, fake US dollars and some documents of Platinum Brokers International Incorporation.

He said that the police acted on information that a syndicate was going round the metropolis, promising to double money for unsuspecting people and defrauding them through magical means.

He said: “Based on the information, operatives from FSARS, Ikeja and the command operatives swung into action and arrested two suspected fraudsters at Nglasia Hotel, Ilasamaja, Lagos.

“During interrogation, they confessed to be professional dupes who have committed the crime. That once they are able to bring out the greed in any person, that person becomes an easy prey.

“It was discovered that the suspects have so far defrauded one Victoria Awoniyi of N5.7 million, Taiwo Kayode – N300, 000 and Adebisi Adebayo – N500,000.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the syndicate for prosecution.”

In a similar development, the police boss said five suspects were also arrested for allegedly diverting 238 pieces of air conditioning sets.

He said that the command’s Intelligence Unit was tipped off that an unspecified number of air-conditioners believed to be stolen were being off loaded into a warehouse at Iyana-Ira area of the state.

He said: “The police went to Iyana-Ira, located the warehouse and arrested five suspects.

“The warehouse where the air-conditioners were kept was immediately searched and a total of 238 pieces of Royal Air-Conditioner products were recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they stole the goods and mentioned one Francis as their ring leader and the owner of the truck used in conveying the stolen items.

“In the course of investigation, the operatives went to Sango Otta and recovered the said vehicle, an unregistered Mack truck, where it was parked for sale.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehending other suspects at large for prosecution.

“At this juncture, I wish to call on anybody or company with legitimate claim to the goods to come forward with proof of ownership.”