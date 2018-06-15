Men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested two suspected killers of one Charity Aiyedogbon, who got missing in May 2016.

The suspects, Chukwujekwu Ezeugo, 27, from Enugu State and Emmanuel Adogah, 28, from Edo State, were paraded alongside 23 other suspects, for their involvement in car snatching, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

Parading the suspects before newsmen yesterday, at the commands headquarters, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Sadiq Bello, said the principal suspect, Ezeugo, was arrested in Benin, while the second principal suspect, Adogah, was arrested in Abuja, on June 11, by operatives of the command.

The commissioner said Ezeugo, who has been at large since the disappearance of the deceased, confessed to have conspired with his friend, Adogah, to murder her on May 9, 2016, at Kagini, in Abuja, to acquire her Acura Jeep.

The commissioner also Ezeugo, who is the principal suspect, also confessed to have given the deceased excessive alcohol before moving her from his house, at Yaounde Street, in Wuse, to Kagini, where she was butchered and packaged in two sacks and dumped by the river bank, at Ushafa village, near Bwari, Abuja.

To cover their trail, the commissioner said the suspects changed the number plate of the vehicle of the deceased, from Abuja number to Ebonyi State number; SKA625AA. The deceased, who was 44 years old at the time she was murdered, mysteriously disappeared in 2016. The police, while narrating efforts made to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance, arrested the duo. Giving details of how the suspects were nabbed, the commissioner said: “The dogged determination of the Command, to unravel the sudden disappearance of 44-year-old Charity Chidebere Aiyedogbon, since May, 2016, has yielded a positive result.

“On June 1, 2018, police operatives attached to the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad succeeded in arresting the principal suspect, one Paul Chukwujekwu Ezeugo, 27, in Benin, Edo State. Upon his arrest, the principal suspect, who has been at large since the lady’s disappearance, confessed, during interrogation, that the mother of four was his girlfriend, and that he conspired with one Emmanuel Adogah, 28, and murdered her on May 9, 2016, at about 23:30hrs, at Kagini.

“According to Ezeugo, he gave her excess alcohol to consume before he moved her from Yaoundé Street, Wuse Zone 6, to Kagini area, where she was butchered and her mutilated body packaged in two sacks which were later dumped by the river bank, at Ushafa, in Bwari Area Council.

“He further confessed that he killed her because he wanted to take possession of her Acura ZDS Jeep and other properties.”

The police said they were able to recover the deceased’s car and some of her properties from the suspect.