<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Police command, late on Friday, confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Salisu Idris, who allegedly set a house ablaze, killing three occupants, believed to be members of the same family.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the Kano State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who said it occurred last Wednesday at Gayawa Tsohuwa Village, Ungogo Local Government Area of the state, said the victims included a couple and their two-year-old daughter.

He said, “On Wednesday, around 3:00 a.m., we received a report of a strange fire incident at Gayawa Tsohuwa, in Ungogo LGA, which we promised to investigate. Shortly after the report, the Commissioner of police, summoned all the tactical units, the Area Commander of the Metro Division, including the DPO of Zango Division. He gave them 24hours to produce the perpetrators of the heinous crime, prompting them to immediately swung into action.

“Using our community policing strategies, we were able to trace, track and arrested one person, identified as, Salisu Idris of Gayawa Gabas village in the same Ungogo Local LGA. We traced him and arrested him, with some wounds on his body. We interrogated him and found out that they were two, who carried out the heinous act. The other one is still at large but very soon we’ll get him.”

Responding to questions from newsmen, the suspect, confessed that he was hired and promised N200, 000 to carry out the act.

Idris, a mobile phone dealer at Farm Centre, said he planned to use the money to enrol at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

“A friend of mine urged me to accompany him to the house, promising that at the end of the operation, he will shower me, with N200, 000. We both arrived at the premises around 2:00 a.m., climbed the wall into the building, armed, with petrol, which we sprayed and lit a match. In the process, it burnt my hands and legs”, he confessed.

He said on, arrival at home, he was writhing in pains, following the burns he suffered from the inferno.

“l hid the truth from my grandfather, whom I told that I sustained the injuries in a fire incident at Mai Shayi, (Tea joint).”

According to Idris, he was rushed to a clinic in the community for treatment but was referred to the hospital at Minjibir, where he was traced and arrested by the police.