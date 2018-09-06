The Police in Niger state has arrested a 27-year-old man, Mamuda Ibrahim, an accomplice of six suspected unknown kidnappers that have been terrorising Angwan Kawo Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Police detectives attached to the Erena Division of the state trailed and apprehended the suspect.

It was learnt that the suspected gun kidnappers, abducted one Mande Yalo, of the same address and demanded the sum of N6million ransom before he could be released.

The victim’s family it was reliably gathered could not raise the said amount and after six days he was released without paying a dine to the kidnappers.

Further checks have it that Ibrahim may have known the gun men before he was arrested based on the information received by the police operatives.

Ibrahim told our correspondent that he was aware of those gunmen that has been making life unbearable for the residents of that community.

According to him, “I know that they have been terrorising the Angwan Kawo Erena in Shiroro for some time, but honestly, I don’t know where they are at this moment, so I can’t give account of their whereabouts”.

Ibrahim confessed that it was the work of the devil and regretted knowing those gunmen, “I pray that police will forgive me because I cannot explain how I know them.”

Confirming the arrest, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, on Thursday said that police operatives apprehended the suspect based on information received.

He disclosed that the suspects had demanded for the sum of N6 million ransom but later released the victim without collecting a dime.

He added that investigation was ongoing, saying the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.