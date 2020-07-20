



The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Umar Ahmed, 46, of Unguwar Gwari, Suleja for alleged perpetrating cruelty on 15 children in the name of seeking Islamic knowledge in Suleja Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Abiodun said on July 18 at about 14:00 hours, acting on a reliable information received, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspect for cruelty on the children.





The suspect was alleged to have been cruel on the children under the guise of Almajiri schooling.

”The children whose ages ranged from 10 to 15 years were rescued from the suspect’s house.

”Three of the children had their legs tied with chains.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

We have already handed over the victims to Niger State Child Rights Agency,” the PPRO said.

He also said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.