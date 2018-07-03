The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects while robbing their victim with a toy gun at Agbara area of the state.

The suspects were Micheal Iheanacho of Alaba International market Ojo Lagos and Jamiu Haruna of Kembiri Street Okokomaiko, Lagos.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were arrested following a distress call received by the police at its Agbara Divisional headquarters on Monday, July 2, 2018.

He said that three suspected armed robbers were attacking one Ugochuckwu Umeh at his residence in Idanyini area of Agbara with the intent to dispossess him of his Honda power bike with number plate GBE 717 GH.

Oyeyemi said immediately the information was received, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara, Adegbite Omotayo, quickly mobilised his men to the scene where two out of the three hoodlums were arrested with the assistance of the local vigilance group.

He said a toy gun which they used to instill fear into their victim was recovered from them

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the two suspects should be transferred to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Marvin, for further investigation while serious manhunt should be launched for the fleeing member of the gang.