Policemen attached to Ejigbo Division have arrested a suspected member of a robbery gang that specialised in attacking bank customers along Egbe Road, Lagos.

Recovered from the suspect was N250,000 earlier snatched from a bank customer, who had gone to make some transaction in one of the banks at NNPC Bus Stop, along Ikotun-Ejigbo Road.

The two-man gang, who operated on motorcycle, accosted the bank customer as she was coming out of the bank, last Friday.

The victim’s shout for help alerted a Mobile policeman on guard duty at the bank.

They were said to have engaged the policeman in a gun battle, but were overpowered by reinforcement from a patrol team from Ejigbo Division.

The suspects took to their heels, but one of them was caught up with at Egbe Junction.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the incident, said: “One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect. The sum of N250,000 earlier robbed from a female victim was recovered and handed over to her.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SARS, for further investigation. Efforts are in place to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.”

Bala also disclosed that policemen at Satellite Division foiled attempts by another robbery gang to snatch a Peugeot 307 salon car at Mosalashi area, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Mile 2, with the arrest of suspected leader of the gang, Francis Abubakar.

One locally-made shotgun, according to Bala, was recovered from the suspect.

He said: “The Peugeot 307 was recovered and handed over to the owner. SARS has also taken over the case with a view to apprehending other members of the gang.

“Investigation is ongoing, at the end of which the suspect will be charged to court.”