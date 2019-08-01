<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two women have been arrested for allegedly robbing a lady of N400,000 in Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

The suspects, together with their accomplices, allegedly robbed their victim, Nwanye Philomina after picking her around Nteje area of the town.

It was gathered that the victim had ignorantly boarded the vehicle heading towards Onitsha when she was attacked.

A police source said the syndicate who perceived the money in the victim’s bag, had suddenly stopped and requested she should alight, claiming they wanted to adjust her seat.

“Oblivious of their plan, the victim came down and immediately the hoodlums sped off with her bag containing the sum of N400,000,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested by police patrol team attached to 3-3 Division.

He gave their names as Cynthia Agu, 20, Mary Andrew, 20 both from Enugu State as well as Collins Okoli, 33 and Friday Ebim, 41 both from Delta State.

He said, “At about 2:pm, one Nwanye Philomina, aged 30 years from Akwuzu boarded a taxi at Nteje Boys high school bus stop in Oyi local government area.

“When the vehicle got to Nkwelle ezunaka, the syndicate suddenly stopped and asked her to come down to enable them adjust the seat before they sped off.

“Victim immediately raised alarm which attracted the attention of some motorists who pursued the suspects up to Nkwelle community where police patrol team attached to 3-3 Division intercepted and arrested them.”

The PPRO explained that the suspects were nearly lynched by angry mob if not for the quick intervention of the police.

He added that the snatched money was recovered, and the vehicle used in perpetrating the act was impounded.

He said the suspects would be arraigned after investigations were concluded.