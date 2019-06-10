<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State police command has arrested a 33-year old man, Kazeem Babalola, for allegedly killing three persons in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

According to the police, Babalola allegedly killed a man identified as Soji and two others, Adeola Adebayo and Tope Gana, at different locations in 2018 and fled, until he was fished out after a series of investigations.

The Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who paraded the suspect and others in Ado Ekiti on Monday, said on May 28, 2019, at about 10pm, the suspect, who confessed to be a member of the supreme Eiye Confraternity group was arrested in Ado Ekiti by the Special Anti Robbery Squad after a tip off.

He said: “The suspect was alleged to have been involved in the killing of one Soji ‘m’ at Orita Blessing Area, Okeila, Ado Ekiti sometime in December, 2018 and Tope Gana at Atikankan Area, Ado Ekiti in the month of January, 2019.

“The suspect is also alleged to belong to the group of armed men who shot at one Adebayo Adeola at Yahooze barbing shop, Okeila Ado Ekiti in 2018.”

Explaining how the suspect attacked Adeola, Amba said: “On May 28, at about 7.30pm based on the antecedent of the suspect which was known by his victim, the suspect attacked the complainant, stripped her naked and damaged her Itel handset in order to destroyed evidence of his criminal antecedents.”

Amba added that on May 2, 2019, that his officers and men arrested one other suspect, Omotoyinbo Samuel, a suspected notorious armed robber, after being tracked to the residence of one Ajewole Peter at Ilesa, Osun State.

The police CP said: “On arrival of the command operatives at the scene, Ajewole Peter was arrested while Omotoyinbo Samuel escaped.

“The arrested suspect led the command operatives to Iyin Ekiti where a locally-made single-barrel gun; one of the guns they are using to commit armed robbery was recovered. Investigation revealed that the suspects have committed a series of armed robberies in Ekiti State and its environs. Investigation is still in progress.”

Amba revealed that the police also arrested one Theddeaus Diala after he and his gang members trailed one Fasanmi Gabriel from United Bank for Africa in Ado Ekiti where he went to collect a sum of N2 million.

The CP said Fasanmi alerted the police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“Upon investigation, the arrested suspect confessed that he and two other members of the group namely: Eze Ikechukwu and Okechukwu second name unknown and presently at large wanted to rob Fasanmi Gabriel.

“Investigation was intensified and another member of the gang namely Eze Ikechukwu was arrested and both confessed that they had robbed in about ten places within Ado metropolis and so many places in Akure, Ondo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

“Among their victims in Ado Ekiti are Fasanmi Gabriel and Esan Abiodun.”

Amba stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects were one master key which they were using to force open vehicles of their victims and one Toyota Camry car with Registration Number RRT 09NZ suspected to be stolen.”

He said the suspects further confessed that they were formerly robbing in Ghana before coming to Nigeria and that their group was made up of nine men who were presently at large.”

The CP disclosed that all the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.