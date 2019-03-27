<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Niger State Police Command said on Tuesday that its operatives had arrested one Amir Mohammed Ibrahim, 25, who specialised in snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting members of the public in the Minna metropolis.

The suspect was alleged to have snatched two phones from Shemau Mohammed and Habiba Lawal, both from the Nigerian Army Barracks, Minna.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives from the Intelligence Bureau of the state command, who were acting on a tip-off.

It was learnt that the suspect, who hails from Kumbo Kano, was earning a living by dispossessing innocent members of the public of their handsets and other valuables until he was apprehended.

It was gathered that Ibrahim use charms in stealing peoples phones, making life miserable for his victims.

Ibrahim told newsmen that his dress code usually intimidated his victims, who would not in any way suspect that he was a thief and once he asked for their phones, they would make them available to him without any stress.

“My dressing always paves the way for me to succeed in my heinous act and all my victims believed me and it has been working for me,” he explained.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the arrest, saying the operatives apprehended the suspect based on a tip-off.

Abubakar said, “The Niger State Police Command has declared war on criminality in order to reduce the crime rate in the state; we urge the people to report any suspicious person to the nearest police station.

“And for the criminals, they have no hiding place in the state, because they will soon be apprehended and will be ruthlessly dealt with. We are on top of the situation; we will not relent in our efforts to make the state crime-free.”

He added that the operatives recovered one Tecno K7 and a Samsung mobile phone from the suspect.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect has been charged to court.