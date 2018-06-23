Two men, Ayo Tayo, 33, and Chidozie Innocent, 20, have been arrested in Lagos for engaging a 13-year old girl in marathon sex and watching themselves in action.

The incident occurred on 6 May, 2018 at Anuoluwapo Street in Ejigbo, Lagos where they resided.

It was gathered the suspects lured the victim into a room, stripped her and engaged her in sex romp despite that fact that she was underage.

Police source confirmed that the two men also used her to entertain themselves by watching the action before the act was exposed by their neighbours who contacted her parents and other neighbours.

The act was reported to the police at the gender section unit of the state command which then arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, it was gathered that the suspects threatened and intimidated the victim before they engaged her in the romp that lasted for several hours.

The police found the two men culpable and charged them before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for defilement.

They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Christopher John, informed the court that the victim was taken to a hospital where she was receiving treatment because of the assault.

The magistrate, Mr. P.E. Nwaka, denied the suspects bail and ordered them to be remanded in prison custody. The court also ordered the prosecutor, Mr. John, to send their file to DPP for advice.

The matter was adjourned till 2 July, 2018.