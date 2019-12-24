<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Suleiman Umar, an indigene of Gwandu town for allegedly raped an 11 years old pupil inside a private toilet in the town.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Danjuma, who confirmed this incident on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that another suspect Aminu Siri of the same town was also arrested for raped the same victim in his house.

According to him, ”On 2nd November, 2019,at about 1130hrs, one Suleiman Umar, of Gwandu town lured a suspect, name(withheld), a primary school pupil into a public toilet and raped her.

“On course of investigation, it was revealed that one Aminu Siri of the same address also deceived her and took her to his house and raped her. The two suspects were all arrested and they all confessed to the alleged crime. The suspects will be arraigned before the court of law”, he said.

The Commissioner of police also disclosed that one Alhaji Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sa’adu, residents of Kamfanin Maga village in Danko/Wasagu local government were arrested by the police for allegedly aiding kidnappers by supplying them foodstuffs, recharge cards and information in their hideouts.

He added that the suspects have confessed to their crimes and they would be charge to Court for allegedly belonging to the gang of kidnappers.

Danjuma who assured residents of the state to continue going about their lawful activities during the yuletide period, said the police will be on the high ways, waterways at strategic locations to conduct stop and search within the state.

”Anti Robbery squad and Operation Puff Adder teams will be deployed in the state exist routes at observation points during the festive periods”.