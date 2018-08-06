The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly planning the assassination of his aunt.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen that one Augusta Omo-Osaigbovo had contracted the suspect to kill her sister, Gladys Omo-Osaigbovo, over a dispute bordering on human trafficking.

Imohimi said: “Augusta asked the suspect to kill her sister, Gladys, for N4.5million but was apprehended by the police before they could execute the operation.”

The complainant told journalists that the suspect who was hired to kill her was her cousin.

She said: “The suspect had visited me in my house with another man but I did not know that they had come to identify my place so that his accomplice can come back and kill me.

“But for the food I prepared for them when they came, the accomplice then came back later to tell me their intention.

“I feel so sad because Augusta is my blood sister who once lived with me for 13 years. I trained her in school before traveling to Europe. I thank God almighty who saved me from the hands of wicked people.”

The suspect, on his part, told journalists that his sister, Augusta, asked him to kill his aunt but he contracted the accomplice for the job.

He said: “We planned to give him N1.5million from the N4.5million we were to collect from my sister so that we can share the remaining N3million.”