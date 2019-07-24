<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Police Command for kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old girl, Aisha Umar.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano yesterday, said detectives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad of Operation Puff-Adder, arrested the suspects after it received the report of a lifeless body discovered inside a well at Gandun Albasa, Kano on Monday.

He said the corpse was evacuated and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

DSP Haruna said the body was later identified to be that of the eight-year-old girl, who was earlier kidnapped at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna called on the public to always promptly report any incident, suspicious persons or movement to the nearest police station.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the remaining fleeing suspects be tracked down and arrested, adding that the arrested ones would be charged to court after investigations.