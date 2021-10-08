Police nab ‘kidnapper’, rescue victim in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has nabbed a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement.

Odafe, in the statement on Friday, said at about 7:30 am on October 5, 2021, the Command received information from a distressed caller that on October 4, 2021, at about 11:330pm, while he was driving to Lagos in a Futon Truck with registration No. FST 345 YD in the company of his girlfriend, Sekinat Mohammed, 27, he was blocked along Koko Road Junction, Oghara Delta State by a three-man armed robbery/kidnapping gang.

He said he disembarked from the Vehicle and escaped, while the hoodlums forcefully took his girlfriend away into the bush.

Odafe said operatives of the Oghara Police Division were immediately dispatched to the area.

The operatives who went on intelligence-led investigation located the hideout of the kidnappers along Pan Ocean Road by Koko Junction.

The spokesman of the police said the gang members on sighting the operatives took to their heels, abandoning the kidnapped victim, but one of the suspects, Emuesiri Umukoro, a male aged 27 years, was arrested.

Mohammed identified the suspect as a member of the gang who kidnapped her.

Odafe said a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.