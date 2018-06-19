The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a notorious gunrunner in Bayelsa, Markus Akassa aged 45-years-old.

Markus from Ekeremor local government area who was arrested alongside his suspected partner, Ekioyoufegha Agge aged 34-years-old, ran into trouble waters following intelligence report of supply of guns to criminal elements in Bayelsa State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, the arrest was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris on the mopping-up arms and ammunition from unauthorised persons.

Butswat who disclosed that the Police recovered an AK47 rifle and two Barreta pistols from Akassa explained that the operation to arrest him was coordinated by detectives from Anti-Cultism Unit.

He said Akassa was lured to a Hotel in Akenfa under the guise of purchasing arms from him and he came with Agge who usually introduces him to buyers.

They were lured into a hotel at Akenfa three, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and the following arms were recovered from them; one AK47 riffle and two China made Barreta pistols.

“The suspect confessed that he usually travelled to the Republic of Cameroon to buy arms and ammunition in a community called Okwa, in a border town with Bakassi Peninsula and sells an AK 47 riffle for Five hundred and fifty thousand Naira and Berratta pistol for 250,000, in Nigeria.

“Investigation is ongoing to recover some of the guns he earlier sold and arrest the buyers. The command appeals to members of the public to avail the police with useful information that may lead to recovery of arms from unauthorized persons.”