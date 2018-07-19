Police detectives have trailed and apprehended two members of a criminal gang, who waylaid and attacked Dragon 28 Team of the Delta State Command, covering Emevor-Ughelli Road, injuring an Inspector, last month.

Meanwhile, gunmen struck at Umuinyagbo Inyi community, Delta State, killing a 63-year-old man, Emeka Owafili, at his residence in the presence of his wife.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, Daniel, 25 and Jacob, 19, said: “On June 24 at about 2p.m., two hoodlums suspected to be among the group that attacked Dragon 28 Team, covering Emevor-Ughelli Road on June 7 at 8p.m., and injured an Inspector, have been arrested.”

On the murder of Owafili, he said: “Leaders of the community reported that that at about 1a.m., on June 28, one of their family and community members named Emeka Owafilii, 63, was shot dead in his house.

“The deceased was with his wife when the persons came and called his younger brother, one Chinedu.

“In the process of opening his door to know who was calling, he was shot on his chest through the window; he died on the spot.

“The scene of the crime was visited and photographs taken. The corpse was deposited at Saint Luke mortuary, Kwale, for autopsy.

“No arrest has been made, but the case is under investigation,” he added.