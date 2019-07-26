<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger State Police Command has nabbed two fake spiritualists, who specialised in defrauding people.

The spiritualists were said to have been trailed from Akure in Ondo State where they ran to after hoodwinking many people.

It was learnt that their victims were people who came to them for spiritual help and healing.

The suspects, Olaiya Ojo 52, and Awoyemi Ibrahim, 48, were arrested by policemen from Maitumbi Division following a tip-off.

It was gathered that the suspects had been going about defrauding people who needed spiritual healing.

The suspects confessed to have been in the ‘business’ for 10 years. They were said to have defrauded many families in Ondo State and decided to relocate to Niger State to continue their trade.

But they met their Waterloo when they were arrested by the police before they perfected their act.

Speaking while being paraded by the police, one of the suspects, Ojo, said they never thought that they would be traced by the police to Niger State after they left Ondo State.

Police spokesman Muhammad Abubakar said operatives recovered calabashes, one long rubber tube, white and red cloths and a bell from them, adding that the matter would soon be charged to court.