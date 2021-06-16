Police in Bayelsa have arrested a 29-year-old, Apkoviri Vincent Jimmy from Irhodo community of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on allegations of impersonating a doctor, Charles Umel, serving in Taraba.

The suspect, Jimmy, who claimed to be a graduate of psychology from the Delta State University, Abraka, was arrested at a popular private hospital identified as Tobis Hospital while trying to secure employment as a surgeon.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect before journalists at the State Police Headquarters in Yenagoa, said the imposter have been seeking for employment from hospitals within Delta and Bayelsa States as a medical surgeon.

Okoli, who was represented by the Commands Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police SP Asinim Butswat, said there were several reported concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during test diagnosis as a medical doctor, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.





The Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer, expressed the State Government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens; hence it does not give any room for quackery in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Bayelsa State Branch, Doctor Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed that the suspect was an imposter.

Jimmy, however admitted that he was not the owner of the medical certificate in his possession and that he has been using a friend’s certificate to search for work as a medical doctor, but denied knowledge of impersonation.

He said, “I met the owner of the credentials on a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures. While transferring the picture to me, he also transferred the copies of his credentials. This is the first time I am using it,” he said.