Police nab two ‘cultists’ terrorising Bauchi community

Two notorious suspected cultists who have been terrorising residents of Yelwa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis have been arrested by the Police in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

He said that the suspects who armed themselves with dangerous weapons dispossessed residents of their phones, money, motorcycles, and other valuables.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said their arrest followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sylvester Alabi, to all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to clamp down on criminally infested areas in the state in order to stem the rising tides of cultism and associated criminalities.

He added that the CP directed them to ensure that innocent and law abiding citizens are not harassed, intimidated or molested owing to the cultists’ plans to celebrate their nefarious activities on 7th July 2021.

“In a swift operation in ensuring the serene and prevalent peaceful atmosphere in Bauchi is not compromised, on the 05/07/2021 at about 10.20am, operatives of the Command arrested two suspects, Ruben Obidah alias (Gucco) aged 23yrs and Emmanuel Hassan alias (Panpadin) aged 22yrs, all of Rafin Zurfi.

“The mentioned suspects belong to a cult gang which has been terrorizing Yelwa area. They armed themselves with dangerous weapons attacking innocent people, collecting their mobile phones, money and motorcycles among others.

“Upon receipt of actionable intelligence and credible information, the team of detectives drafted to the scene cordoned the area and arrested the suspects,” Wakil stated.

The Police Spokesman said that in line with standard protocols, an investigation has been launched into the suspects’ illicit activities after which they will be charged to court accordingly for prosecution.