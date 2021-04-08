



The police in Anambra say it has arrested two suspects involved in a rival cult fight in which four people were killed in Awka on Wednesday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga gave the identity of the arrested suspects as Victor Ikechukwu, 30; and Ifeanyi Uyanne, 35.





He said that a Toyota Corolla car and a military camouflage were recovered from the suspects.

According to the spokesman, the suspects were arrested following Wednesday’s shoot-out at Tempsite, Okpuno, Awka.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police Monday Kuryas had advised parents/guardians to watch over their children/wards and prevent them from engaging in cultism and associated vices.