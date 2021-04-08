The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

The police in Anambra say it has arrested two suspects involved in a rival cult fight in which four people were killed in Awka on Wednesday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga gave the identity of the arrested suspects as Victor Ikechukwu, 30; and Ifeanyi Uyanne, 35.


He said that a Toyota Corolla car and a military camouflage were recovered from the suspects.

According to the spokesman, the suspects were arrested following Wednesday’s shoot-out at Tempsite, Okpuno, Awka.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police Monday Kuryas had advised parents/guardians to watch over their children/wards and prevent them from engaging in cultism and associated vices.

