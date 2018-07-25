The FCT Police Command has arrested some suspects who specialise in lurking around black spots to rob their victims of phones and other valuables.

The suspects were arrested during separate police operations at Arewa Junction and Wuse market.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said on Friday, July 20, 2018 at about 11.30pm, police operatives attached to Wuse Division on duty at Arewa junction pursued and arrested one Obadiah Danjuma, 29, and Peter James, 25, both of Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

They were nabbed at a canal while trying to escape with a Samsung Note 8 Duos phone snatched from their victim.

The suspects were arrested at the canal after their attempt to escape with the phone was foiled by eagle-eyed police operatives.

The phone has been recovered from one of the suspects identified as Obadiah Danjuma.

According to the command, “it is important to also state that the second suspect, Peter James, is an ex-convict who has just concluded his jail term at Keffi prison on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in connection with a similar offence.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion.

“The Command wishes to announce to the public that the owner of the recovered phone can contact the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT with prove of ownership to claim it.”

In a similar vein, the FCT Police said on Monday, July 23, 2018 at about noon, its operatives attached to Wuse Division arrested one Musa Mohammed, 20, of Mabushi for stealing a phone at Wuse market.

“Following his arrest, a victim came up to identify the suspect as one of the three persons who used dangerous weapons to inflict injury on him before robbing him of his phone and N4,000.”