



The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two students of the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) for unlawful possession of a revolver pistol and cultism.

A statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Asinim Butswat, identified the two NDU undergraduates as Joshua Daniel and Kevin Are.

While Daniel is a 300-level student of the Department of Economics, Are is a 200-level student of the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Butswat said the suspects were picked up with their gun on Tuesday at the jetty in the university town of Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.





According to him, the two of them confessed to be members of the Vikings Confraternity, a secret cult.

He said they would be arraigned in court when investigation was concluded.

Butswat further said, “The suspects, Joshua Daniel, ‘m’ 23 years, 300-level student of Economics Department and Kevin Are, ‘m’ 21 years, 200-level student of Mechanical Engineering Department were arrested at Amassoma Jetty on 16 March, 2021, at about 0300hours, in possession of a revolver pistol.

“The suspects confessed to membership of Vikings Confraternity. Meanwhile, they will be charged to court at the end of the conclusion of investigation.”