Police nab four ‘armed robbers’, recovers ammunitions in Delta

The Police in Delta State have arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered locally made guns, cartridges and assorted live ammunition.

In a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday, said men of the Anti-Crime Patrol attached to Ekpan Police Station on 26th November 2021 at about 2315 hours, while on visibility patrol/stop and search duty flagged down a motorcycle with three occupants by Benjones in Hausa Market along NPA Expressway, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

He explained in the statement that the suspects alighted from the motorcycle and one of them surprisingly shot at the team but the team who were strategically positioned returned the same.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspects named Yusuf Ibrahim ‘m’ age 27, was shot on his left foot which brought him down and he was arrested along with the rider of the motorcycle, one Hashimu Garba ‘m’ 30 yrs of Mami Market, Effurun while the third suspect escaped.

“Exhibit recovered includes one cut-to-size locally-made single barrel gun, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges”, he added.

He noted in the statement that similarly, on 19/11/2021 at about 1530hrs, the Kwale Divisional Patrol team while on stop and search duty along Afieze street, Kwale, Delta State, intercepted one Qlink motorcycle with registration number EHR 609 LU.

According to the statement, two occupants namely Ohajiaka Sunday ‘m’ aged 24yrs of Ogwu Ikpere Community of Ogbaru LGA in Anambra State and one Rukevwe Jagu ‘m aged 24yrs of same address but a native of Oriah in Abraka were apprehended.

“Upon searching the suspects one locally-made revolver pistol loaded with one live ammunition, forty-two (42) rounds of assorted live ammunition, several charms and the assorted live ammunition with the sum of N103,500 were recovered from them”.