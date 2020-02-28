<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested four suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in some parts of the state.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s Public Relations Officer in a statement issued on Friday, indicated that recently, the personnel of Potiskum Area Command conducted an intelligence led operation that led to the arrest of three armed robbers and kidnappers.

According to the statement the suspects are: Manu Bello, Ya’u Bello and Ahmadu Abdullahi all of Fika local government area; demanded the sum of two million naira as a ransom from their victim one Hodi Buba of Fika LGA.





“In another development, during an operation led by the DPO ‘A’ Division, Damaturu; one armed robbery suspect named Kamisu Umar of Shago Tara in Damaturu was arrested after successful robbery incident at Alimarami Ward, Damaturu in the house of one Alhaji Yusuf.

“During the incident in the house, the suspect carted away unspecified amount of money, two (2) Laptop computers, five (5) cell phones and other valuable items.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang for interrogation and subsequent prosecution”, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Command urged the good citizens of the State to continue to cooperate with the Police and assured the people in the state its commitment of purpose in the fight against crime.