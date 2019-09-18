<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Niger State has arrested five persons for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Minna.

Abubakar said that on September 13, 2019 at around 2: 00 a.m., five suspects and members of ‘Yan Kwamiti’ and Hisba Shariah Commission of Kontagora were arrested by policemen attached to ‘B‘Division Kontagora for the murder of one Ibrahim A. Ibrahim

Ibrahim (victim) was alleged to be responsible for the abduction of his girlfriend, one Maryam Salmanu of Unguwan Yamma area in Kontagora.

Abubakar said a team of policemen from ‘A’ Division Kontagora arrested the following suspects, Ahmadu Yahaya, 35; Dahiru Abdullahi, 28; Abdulrasheed Atabo, 20; Yunusa Adamu, 22 and Abubakar Usman 20, all of Anguwan Yamma area of Kontagora.

He said during investigation, it was discovered that the five suspects tortured and inflicted injuries on Ibrahim which led to his death.

The spokesman admonished vigilante groups, Yan Doka, Yan Sakai and all voluntary security outfits to always operate within the ambit of the law in a bid to complement the effort of the Police in the protection of lives and property.

Abubakar said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.