Abductors of some burrow pit owners in Edo State have been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command.

The burrow pit owners had in June cried out after kidnappers had abducted seven of their members and began demanding monthly ransom payment to allow smooth operation of their businesses.

Those arrested were Akpobome Ogheneyare aged 21, Chibuike Uzochukwu aged 26, Saheed Musa aged 24 and Faith Uduehi aged 22.

Speaking during a parade at the police headquarters on Friday, Akpobome said he was only cooking for the kidnappers and the victims.

He said he had joined in four operations and the victims paid between N250,000 and N350,000.

Akpobome said he wanted to go into oil bunkering but his friend lured him into kidnapping.

On how they carried out their operations, Akpobome said they usually pass through the river to the Burrow pits to abduct their victims.

His words, “I was arrested while attempting to withdraw money from a POS. I was arrested for kidnapping. I have engaged in four kidnappings. We used to abduct people in burrow pits through the River.

“My share is not much. I am a cook for the kidnappers and victims. The victims were kept in the bush. I was to go into bunkering but my friend lured me into kidnapping.”