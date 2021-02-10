



The Plateau state police command on Wednesday paraded over 40 suspected criminals who allegedly committed various crimes ranging from kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, homicides among others in different parts of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, who intimated journalists of the Command’s efforts at combating crime from last quarter of 2020 to date noted that the signing into law of the Anti-Kidnapping, Land Grabbing, Cultism and Violence-Related Matters Bill by Governor Simon Lalong as well as cooperation from other security agencies would boost the achievements of the Command.

Speaking before parading the suspects, the CP stressed the need for members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.

His words, “In pursuit of our constitutional mandate which includes the protection of lives and property, detection and prevention of crime, apprehension of offenders among other duties, the Command has sustained the tempo of lawful and aggressive onslaught against criminal elements in every part of the State.

“The vigorous fight against these forces has led to a bountiful harvest of criminals, who took part in various crimes within the period under review; such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.

“If you will recall, on 23/12/2020, a gang of vicious hoodlums attacked and shot dead one Barrister Kyenmun Pwul at her home in Latiya area of Jos South Local Government Area. Her six years old daughter was also kidnapped but later released to the family unhurt.





“In the course of investigation of this heinous crime, and while combing the nearby hills and forests, police operatives apprehended one Idris Musa ‘m’ of Kafi-Abu area, Barkin-ladi who had a gunshot wound on his leg.

“The suspect initially denied any complicity in the crime; but when confronted with evidence from the scene of crime, he confessed to the crime, and mentioned some of his accomplices. Efforts are still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

The CP further gave the summary of crimes allegedly committed by the various suspects in custody maintaining, “These achievements have been by the Grace of God, and the co-operation of the good people of Plateau State.

“In addition, we enjoy active and robust synergy with the military and other sister security agencies. We have also deployed intelligence-led raids and other proactive and reactive strategies in policing the State.

“I wish to use this opportunity to earnestly thank the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, for signing into law the Anti-Kidnapping, Land Grabbing, Cultism and Violence-Related Matters Bill.

“Criminal elements are hereby warned in their own interest to either retrace their steps and desist from their nefarious acts or relocate from the state.

“I enjoin members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the State.”