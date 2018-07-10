The Police in Enugu State on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old suspect, Collins Nwankwo, for defiling two minors of the same parents in Enugu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement, saying that the suspect resided at 3 Nome Close, Sunrise Estate in Emene before his arrest.

Amaraizu noted that the two victims of sexual abuse were aged between seven and 10.

“It was gathered that the suspect cashed in on the fact that the parents were keeping the children in his house as neighbour to take care of them pending their arrival from their home town and in that process, the suspect allegedly abused them sexually.

“It was gathered that the suspect allegedly committed the act on June 28 and other dates.

“Victims were later rushed to “c” Hospital, Emene, for medical attention,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that full scale investigations into the incident had begun.

According to him, the suspect, who is helping the police in their investigations, blamed Satan for his illicit acts.

“The devil pushed me into this mess and I regret every of the action I have taken,’’ the police spokesman quoted the suspect as saying.

“The command is advising members of the public, particularly parents and guardians, to be security conscious as regards who they leave their children or wards with at home or when not at home,’’ he said.