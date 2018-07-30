The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 35 suspects in connection with kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and cell phone theft in the territory.

The suspects are Henry Ikoro, 29: Joseph Raphael, 29: Friday Moses, 24: Isreal Akpan, 31: Godwin Onah, 27: Ezugwu Valentine, 24: Osita Ajibo, 25: Gambo Nana, 18: John Yusuf, 18: Kelvin James, 18: among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest of the suspects on Monday in Abuja.

Ciroma said that items recovered from them included five vehicles, four firearms, one toy gun, three master keys, one cutlass, one knife, four cell phones and one camera.

The commissioner said that all the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He called for the support of residents of the territory, adding that the call became pertinent because the task of crime fighting required the involvement of all.

Ciroma noted that the fight against crime was not the sole responsibility of the police and other security agencies, stressing that “residents must support the police with information if the desired result must be achieved.

“I wish to assure FCT residents that every piece of information shared with us will be treated with confidentiality.”

He said that as part of the renewed effort of the command in fighting crime, it had chosen to be proactive through aggressive information gathering and sustained raid on black spot.

“We are also making efforts to visit communities, interact with the residents and their leaders to understand their security challenges,“ he said.

The commissioner said that the command would intensify the use of scientific approach that had been in operation in the command.