Oyo State Police Command has arrested 277 armed robbery and kidnapper suspects in the state between January and June 1.

Mr Shina Olukolu, the state Commissioner of Police, disclosed this on Monday during a news briefing at the State Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu said 16 vehicles and 65 motorcycles were recovered from the suspects during the period under review.

He added that 37 weapons and 3,585 live cartridges were seized from the suspects while 170 cases were charged to court between January and June 1.

He, however, said that the cases were still pending in court as the command was yet to record any conviction on the 170 cases.

Newsmen report that some of the robbery suspects/kidnappers arrested were presented before newsmen after the briefing.

Among those presented was a fake military man, who was alleged to have conspired with other men now at large, on Jan 9, armed with guns, jack knives and dangerous weapons and dispossessed one Adebisi Ahmed of his Bajaj motorcycle in Saki.

Also, four members of an armed robbery gang, cum kidnappers, who abducted one Babatunde Adetutu from his residence at Elesun Adeosun village near Ogbomosho, on April 24, were arrested.

However, the victim was later rescued at Odo-Oba area of Ogbomosho in the state.

Two robbery suspects, who hijacked and diverted an articulated Mack vehicle loaded with brand new electronics products, were arrested along Ibadan – Ijebu Ode road on June 1, were among the suspects presented to newsmen.

The commissioner assured the people of the state of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the forthcoming Eid el Fitri celebration.