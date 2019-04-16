<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Police in Anambra State said it has arrested a total of 151 suspected cultists in various parts of the State.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the arrests were made during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts and blackspots across the state.

According to him, 16 of them were arrested in Okija, 12 in Nanka, 11 in Nkwelle, 9 in Ogidi 9, 8 in Awka, while 14 were nabbed in Ajali/Oko.

“Other areas include Enugwu Uku/Nimo/Nise 18 suspects arrested, Fegge/Awada 12, Inland town Onitsha 13, Achalla 7, Urum 4, Ogbunike 3, Amawbia 15 and Ukwulu /Ukpo 9 suspects arrested respectively,” he said.

Mohammed further revealed that 3 machetes, 4 axes, 2 berrets and some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the raids.

“Out of the 151 suspects arrested, 40 have confessed and charged to Court, 62 were screened and released, 20 are underaged and placed under supervision while 29 others are undergoing investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, a tricycle operator, popularly called keke driver was allegedly stabbed to death at Saniz street Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

The deceased was reportedly killed by illegal revenue agents operating in the area following his delay in paying certain levies demanded from him.

An eye witness, who simply identified himself as Obadiah, said trouble started when the deceased who had paid almost N2000 to the agents was asked to pay extra fees.

“Even after parting with almost N2000, they still demanded another N1,700 which he appealed to them he will pay later,” he said.

The witness however said the pleas fell on deaf ears as the agents stabbed him with bottle and abandoned him to bleed to death.

It was learnt that the deceased was later taken to hospital by his colleagues where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said he needed to confirm the report from the DPO of the area before getting back to this reporter.