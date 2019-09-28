<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





More than 24 hours after daredevil gunmen suspected to be Sea pirates at about noon on Thursday hijacked two boats along Port Harcourt-Bonny route, the Rivers State Police Command is yet to comment on the whereabouts of about 24 passengers who were taken into unknown destinations in the mangroves.

Curiously too, the Rivers Government has also not reacted to to hijack and eventual disappearance of the 24 passengers.

An Eyewitness, Christian Ezekiel Hart, an indigene of Bonny, said one of the two boats took off from Port Harcourt jetty while the other, also fully loaded with passengers and goods, were intercepted.

He said the Passengers and crew were on smooth sailing until the armed pirates ambushed them at a location on the high seas called “Yellow Platform”.

A resident, Christian Ezekiel Hart, said those in the boat were two notable Bonny sons.

“As I speak to you this is about the 13th time this kind of criminal hijacking of boats and passengers is happening this year, making sailing on Port Harcourt-Onne-Bonny waterways very unsafe for marine transportation.

“We are ,therefore, calling on the Maritime Security Agencies, and the State Government to expedite the process of securing the Port Harcourt-Onne-Bonny route because the lives of people are constantly in danger.” He appealed.