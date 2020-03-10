<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ondo State Police Command on Monday said a 42-year-old Okada rider, Jimoh Adams, rammed into a stationary vehicle and died while avoiding the state governor’s convoy in Owo.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, told newsmen in Akure on Monday that the commercial motorcyclist was trying to avoid the governor’s convoy when the incident occurred on Sunday night.

“There was an accident yesterday (Sunday) night in Owo where an Okada man on high speed rammed into stationary Jeep and died on the spot.

“It was not the convoy of the governor that killed him, the truth is that it was the speed of the Okada man that was the problem, and he rammed into the stationary vehicle and killed himself.





“He suddenly heard the governor convoy’s siren; he was speeding and to avoid the convoy, he rammed into a stationary vehicle (Jeep).

“When the police heard about the incident, we came down to the scene immediately, but before we got there the family of deceased had taken him away for burial.

“The jeep is in our station in Owo,” he said.

The governor’s convoy was said to be returning from Oka-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government area for Akure when the incident occurred.

According to family member, the deceased, a resident in Oba-Nla Street, Okedogbon Quarters, Owo, is survived by a wife and children.