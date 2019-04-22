<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Jigawa have confirmed the recovery of an abandoned newborn baby from a well in Kaugama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

“On April 20, at 4 p.m., one AbdulAziz Lawan, aged 40, who is the village head of Kuka-Kwance, brought a newborn baby boy to the station.

“The baby was said to have been dumped inside an unused well immediately after delivery by an unknown person,” Mr Jinjiri said.

He explained that the baby in was doing well after being taken to hospital for medical examination.

“Upon receipt of the report, the baby was taken to hospital for examination and it is still doing well,” he added.

The spokesperson added that investigations into the case were ongoing.