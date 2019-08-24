<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Enugu State has described as false the kidnap alarm raised by a father, Mr Frank Anioma, over his daughter, Miss Kosisochukwu Anioma.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

He said Anioma had took to the social media to announce his daughter’s kidnap as well as reported to the police.

Amaraizu said the fake kidnap alarm was raised on August 22 and the police operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit immediately swung into action.

He said that contrary to the fake social media hype, fresh facts had emerged on the purported fake kidnapping incident.

According to him, Kosisochukwu was never abducted by anyone and that she willingly left her home.

He said that Anioma’s daughter went to the park at Holy Ghost without telling anyone and headed to Owerri where she met her boyfriend.

“According to her, both of them have been secondary school friends at Abakiliki but she needed to go see him following the prolonged school holiday.

“Kosisochukwu, 14, is going to SSS 1 if school reopens same with her boyfriend who hails from Owerri in Imo State,’’ the police spokesman said.

Amaraizu said that Kosisochukwu confessed that she was not abducted nor kidnapped as stated by her father.