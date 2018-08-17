A forty-year-old married woman Monsurat Idowu has been confirmed dead after marathon sex with a twenty-eight-year-old lover in Ogun state.

Husband of the forty-year-old woman said she was at home hale and hearty when he left for work on 15th August this year.

It was, however, discovered that she died after marathon sex with one Kelvin Micheal.

The police said it has started a homicide investigation to determine the cause of her death.

“Police in Ogun State have launched a homicide investigation following the death of 40yr-woman, Monsurat Idowu, shortly after “marathon sex” with 28yr-man, Kelvin Micheal in Sango-Ota on 15.08.2018,” police spokesperson Abayomi Shogunle tweeted.

“Husband of deceased said his wife was hale and hearty as he left her at home for work,” Shogunle said.