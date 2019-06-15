<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police operatives are on the trail of hoodlums who caused chaos in some parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday night when they exchanged gunshots.

They were said to be fighting over alleged killing of one of them identified simply as Bolaji.

Bolaji, one of the boys of a popular kingpin (names witheld) was said to have been shot dead near a commercial bank, located around Okefia, in Osogbo late last week.

Sources informed newsmen that the deceased was allegedly killed by a rival gang suspected to be members of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW).

However, pandemonium broke out around 7.15pm Thursday when some touts swooped on the group suspected to be killers of Bolaji in a reprisal attack, which culminated in an exchange of gunshots between the two rival gangs that lasted for more than 30 minutes.

The development caused panic and apprehension as residents and shop owners around Old Garage area, Okefia, Alekuwodo, Orisunbare and Igbonna areas of Osogbo scampered to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, said the gunshots were from two rival cult groups.

She stated that, “the anti-cultist unit of the Police command in the state is on their trail to arrest them,” saying “as I am talking to you, our men are on the operation to contain and arrest the cultists.”

Odoro said no arrest had been made by the police in connection with the violent clash.

She stated: “We are still hunting for the suspects involved in the dastardly act. Very soon, they will be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.”