The Police in Lagos have begun a manhunt of a suspected Black Axe cult leader, Sunday Ayi, who it declared wanted recently.

Ayi, who had been terrorising Ikorodu and its environs, was declared wanted by the police for the various crimes he had committed in the area.

It was learnt that Ayi had been on the wanted list of the Igbogbo Police Division since December, 2015, during a clash involving his group and another rival group, Eiye cult, where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed and vandalised.

It was also gathered that Ayi had been on the run since he was declared wanted by the police over the clash with a rival cult group in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

A police source said the suspected cult leader have exhausted the grace given to him to turn himself in but instead still remains elusive.

The source added: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has ordered us to arrest the leader of the black axe cult to face prosecution for the crimes he committed.

“We have been given a matching order to arrest him dead or alive. We are doing everything possible to track him and get him arrested no matter how smart he is.”