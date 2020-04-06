The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Mathew, has been found dead near Polokor Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Warri, described it as a case of “sudden and unnatural death”.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday, four days into the lockdown ordered by the state government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a case of sudden and unnatural death,” Inuwa said.


Earlier, Chief Superintendent of Police Andrew Inidebor, Divisional Police Officer, B–Division, Warri, quoted the family to have said that the deceased had a terminal ailment.

“The family said the deceased had been suffering from high fever at the age of five which oftentimes makes him mentally imbalanced.

“They had tampered with the corpse before my men got there,” Inidebor said.

He said that there was no bruise on the body of the deceased.

